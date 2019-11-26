Doug Marrone isn’t making any changes to his coaching staff

The Jaguars fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with five games left in the 2018 season, but they aren’t planning any big moves on the coaching staff with five games left in this season.

That was the word from head coach Doug Marrone on Monday. Defensive coordinator Todd Wash is the coach under the microscope this time as the Jags run defense has fallen apart during their three-game losing streak. They have allowed 699 rushing yards to the Texans, Colts and Titans in blowout losses that have pushed them out of playoff contention.

Marrone said “you have to look at the staff and see if there’s someone that can do it better” in order to make a change at this point in the year. He doesn’t see that kind of upgrade on hand this season.

“I don’t believe there’s a change I can make right now that would make sense for me — or this team — to help us win,” Marrone said, via the team’s website.

The Jaguars made a similar decision with Marrone, General Manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president for football operations Tom Coughlin after a disappointing 2018 season. One imagines that it is unlikely to play out the same way if things don’t take a big turn for the better in the coming weeks.