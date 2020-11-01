Doug Marrone given second-highest odds to be next NFL head coach fired

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be on their bye week, but that hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from putting a figure on Doug Marrone’s chances to be fired. With 2020 marking his fourth season and one that isn’t going well for him, oddsmakers haven’t been too keen on Marrone’s chances to remain the Jags’ coach.

However, there is one coach who they believe has a probability to be fired and that’s Adam Gase of the New York Jets.

Adam Gase -175 Doug Marrone +325 Matt Patricia +550 Anthony Lynn +1500 Mike Zimmer +2000 Mike McCarthy +2000 Vic Fangio +3300 Matt Nagy +3500 Kevin Stefanski +6600

*Odds from October 29 by Bovada

It makes sense that Gase would be leading the way as the Jets are winless. When looking at their schedule and how they have played, that may not change, and if it doesn’t, he undoubtedly should be fired if it doesn’t happen in the season.

As for Marrone, Jags owner Shad Khan is someone whose proven to be patient, so if the team remains competitive most of their upcoming weeks, his chances seem high to survive until Black Monday. However, that may not prove to be the easiest task as the Jags’ have three divisional leaders on their schedule. They also have games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts, all of whom are above .500.

Up next for the Jags after their bye week are the Houston Texans, who the Jags lost to by 16 points Week 5. If they have a similar outcome, it’s a chance Marrone may survive another week, but having the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers afterward may bring tough losses and a lot of uncertainty.