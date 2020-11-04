Doug Marrone discusses the conversation he had with Gardner Minshew about his thumb injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a significant thumb injury he sustained in his first meeting with Houston this year. However, despite there being signs of an issue, Minshew didn’t mention anything to the staff until after the Jags’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which is a decision that some disagreed with.

Jags coach Doug Marrone seems to be in the same boat as he told the media that he spoke with Minshew on the matter and discussed how the situation was one that he could’ve handled better.

“You kind of go back and did you see anything that might have given you an indication. I talked to [Quarterbacks Coach] Ben McAdoo, I talked to [Offensive Coordinator] Jay [Gruden], we didn’t see anything,” Marrone said,

“When Gardner came in, I just talked to him, I said,’ I can understand. One, if you’re injured, you need to report it.’ I said,’ Two, it’s not like I don’t understand the competitiveness in you where you want to continue to play.’ I said, ‘But, you have to make smart decisions and decisions that’s what’s best for team and that was it.”

Marrone’s point on Minshew’s injury is spot on as he did have moments where his situation appears to have hurt the team. There were accuracy issues and more that happened over the last few weeks that make fans wonder if having a healthier body (or hand) would’ve helped the offense more.

Additionally, Minshew didn’t do the coaching staff any favors as they are basically fighting for their jobs. Despite that, Marrone said there would be no discipline on his end.

Replacing Minshew will likely be another sixth-round rookie Jake Luton. Marrone told the media that he’d get a good look in practice this week, which would make it difficult to roll with veteran Mike Glennon against the Texans.

During his time at Oregon State, Luton participated in 23 games and accumulated a 62% completion rate (445-of-717) for 5,227 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and 11 picks. He also spent his first collegiate season at Idaho where he participated in six games and accumulated a 63.8% completion rate (52-of-80) for 403 yards, a touchdown, and four picks.