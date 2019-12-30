Doug Marrone disappointed, concerned and looking for beer

A report from ESPN on Saturday indicated that the Jaguars would be firing head coach Doug Marrone after Sunday’s game against the Colts, but the team denied it and there’s been no word about a change at this point.

That leaves Marrone time to have a few belts after beating the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Marrone dismissed the report about being told of his imminent demise as “a joke” and said he’s had plenty of communication with team ownership without giving any hints about the content of those conversations.

“Am I disappointed? Obviously. Am I concerned? Yes,” Marrone said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “You’re always concerned when you have a disappointing season. But for this moment, when I leave here, I might have a little bit more than one beer.”

The Jaguars already fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, which leaves Marrone and General Manager David Caldwell as the major pieces in Jacksonville still awaiting official word about their roles moving forward.