After Sunday’s loss to the Lions, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Todd Wash will remain the team’s defensive coordinator as long as Marrone was still on the job.

Marrone did not provide the same kind of assurances for quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew was 25-of-44 for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 34-16 loss and Marrone was asked after the game if he considered making a change at quarterback.

The head coach said he didn’t, but stopped short of ruling out a move at some point down the line.

“Maybe in the future, I think,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I mean, I’d be naïve not to say [that’s a possibility]. That’s up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn’t feel that way during the course of the game.”

Minshew has turned the ball over eight times during Jacksonville’s five-game losing streak and most of his eight touchdowns over that span have come when the Jaguars were far behind their opponents. Marrone has benched starting quarterbacks in each of the last two seasons and continued production like the Jags have seen recently could make it three in a row.

Doug Marrone didn’t consider pulling Gardner Minshew, but “maybe in the future” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk