Doug Marrone: “Big mistake” not to run Leonard Fournette more often

The Jaguars got quarterback Nick Foles back in the lineup against the Colts last Sunday and he threw the ball 47 times in hs return to action.

In hindsight, head coach Doug Marrone thinks that might have been too much work for the quarterback in a 33-13 loss to the Colts. The Jaguars set a franchise-record for fewest rushing attempts in a game with nine with six of them coming during a first half that ended with the Colts up 10-7.

Leonard Fournette had five of those first half carries and carried three times after the Colts extended their lead to 17-7, but Indianapolis was up 24-7 a short time later and Jacksonville never ran the ball again.

“That was my mistake. That was a big mistake by me. . . . I thought we needed to score points in a quicker fashion,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “That’s what led to the increased pass attempts. That’s on me as a head coach. We need to be more balanced moving forward. Believe me, I know more than anyone that a strong rushing attack will open things up in the pass game. I know it works hand in hand. I know we’re frustrated. I know Leonard’s frustrated.”

If the Jaguars can’t do a better job of stopping the run against the Titans this week, offensive adjustments might not wind up mattering much. They’ve allowed 480 yards over their last two games and that doesn’t leave much time for anything on the offensive side of the ball.