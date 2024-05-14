Advertisement

Doug Gottlieb to UWGB men's basketball has Twitter stunned. Reactions to radio personality's hire as Green Bay's next coach

christopher kuhagen, milwaukee journal sentinel
·2 min read

There isn't much conventional about college basketball these days.

So maybe it wasn't a surprise that the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball program went unconventional with its coaching hire of Doug Gottlieb, someone without any college basketball coaching experience.

How the arrangement appears is unconventional, too.

Gottlieb, 48, will replace Sundance Wicks, who returned home to coach Wyoming after revitalizing the UWGB program in one season.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee native Gottlieb, a former college basketball player turned media personality, will reportedly continue to host his national radio show on Fox Sports while coaching the Phoenix.

That detail certainly caught social media's attention:

Doug Gottlieb will be the UWGB men's basketball coach and host his radio show at the same time

Doug Gottlieb going to Green Bay basketball has Twitter stunned

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Doug Gottlieb coaching hire at Green Bay basketball stuns Twitter