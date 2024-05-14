Doug Gottlieb to UWGB men's basketball has Twitter stunned. Reactions to radio personality's hire as Green Bay's next coach

There isn't much conventional about college basketball these days.

So maybe it wasn't a surprise that the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball program went unconventional with its coaching hire of Doug Gottlieb, someone without any college basketball coaching experience.

How the arrangement appears is unconventional, too.

Gottlieb, 48, will replace Sundance Wicks, who returned home to coach Wyoming after revitalizing the UWGB program in one season.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee native Gottlieb, a former college basketball player turned media personality, will reportedly continue to host his national radio show on Fox Sports while coaching the Phoenix.

That detail certainly caught social media's attention:

Doug Gottlieb will be the UWGB men's basketball coach and host his radio show at the same time

Fascinating. Doug Gottlieb will still be doing his radio show https://t.co/jfAgCQW4LA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 14, 2024

Still doing his radio show! lol



What could go wrong — Mark Kahn (@MarkKahnWI) May 14, 2024

Working in Green Bay and hosting a radio show as a second job?



Genius! https://t.co/WehJUqRkZ7 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 14, 2024

Gets to keep doing a national radio show too - this will either be an amazing or horrible hire but appreciate UWGB swinging for the fences. I know most think it be horrible though. — Tom Williams (@TomWilliamsCFD) May 14, 2024

I'm fine with GB taking a on Gottlieb. He knows basketball and will generate a ton of interest for the program, which is something GB usually struggles with, especially when they aren't winning the HL. I don't understand him doing his radio show, though. https://t.co/RE7MFAIvzu — Mid-Major Basketball (@midmajorball) May 14, 2024

Gottlieb continuing to do his daily radio show just proves this isn’t going to work and that he’s not really committed to UW Green Bay. — In Fickell We Trust (@MadisonMessiah) May 14, 2024

Might help with recruiting early but I can't see this ending well — Brian_in_DePere (@BReimer32) May 14, 2024

Doug Gottlieb going to Green Bay basketball has Twitter stunned

Is this a joke? — Hansen Hillmer (@HansenThrillmer) May 14, 2024

Whoa — Mitch Nelles (@ThunderMKE) May 14, 2024

Wow. Doug Gottlieb to GB?! https://t.co/TFSwnO5xhS — The Fan 107.5 (@WDUZ) May 14, 2024

