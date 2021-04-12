Doug Flutie tells great story of the time Tom Brady lost his wallet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has 126 fumbles for his NFL career, but it's one fumble off the field that his former New England Patriots teammates won't let him live down.

Back in 2005, former quarterback Doug Flutie spent his final NFL season with Brady in the Patriots' QB room. The seven-time Super Bowl champion invited Flutie and the rest of the team to Foxwoods Resort Casino for a team bonding experience, and let's just say Flutie remembers that trip more fondly than Brady does.

"We all got together, we were gonna go drive down to Foxwoods," Flutie told NBC Sports Boston's Camera Guys. "Tom's playing host. Tom's got a really nice suite for us all to just go up and hang out. ...

"Tom lost his wallet. At the gas station on the way down, Tom left his wallet on top of the car, the hood of the car, and took off. So we were all taking care of Tom all night because he didn't have his wallet with him."

Ouch. A rare mental mistake by the ex-Pats signal-caller.

Fortunately for Brady, the story has a happy ending. A good samaritan came across Brady's wallet and made sure that it found its rightful owner.

"The kicker of that is we get a call from a state trooper," Flutie said. "Someone turned in Tom's wallet with cash in it, didn't touch it, picked it up off the side of the road, and got it back to Tom that night."

That isn't Flutie's only Brady story from back in the day. You can check out the full interview with The Camera Guys, which includes the time Flutie got the best of Brady in a team meeting, below: