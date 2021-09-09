Doug Flutie believes Mac Jones will make Patriots offense 'more dynamic'

Doug Flutie shares take on Patriots starting Mac Jones at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has inspired optimism in New England since overtaking Cam Newton for the Patriots' starting quarterback job. Among those excited to watch the 2021 first-round pick is former NFL QB Doug Flutie.

Flutie, who played for the Patriots from 1988-89 and in 2005, is impressed with what Jones brings to the table both on and off the field. He explained why he believes the decision to start the rookie over Newton will pay off for the Patriots this season.

"Mac Jones and I actually, last year at the Super Bowl, wound up matching up head-to-head in a cornhole competition," Flutie told NECN's Jackie Bruno. "Really was just a mature young kid. He was so comfortable in that atmosphere and fun to be around.

It's gonna be a more dynamic team this year with Mac pulling the trigger.

Doug Flutie on Patriots starting Mac Jones over Cam Newton

"On the field, the second he got drafted I said, 'He's starting Day 1.' He's a mature kid. Mentally, he grasped it all. And physically, he can make all the throws, do all the right things. The thing that amazes you is the pressure doesn't get to him. He's gonna be himself. He's still a rookie, he's going to make mistakes, it's going to be a learning curve. He's going to be better at the end of the year than he's going to be at the beginning of the year, but last year the Patriots could not throw the ball up the field. They couldn't do it. And I love Cam, and Cam played his heart out, but it's gonna be a more dynamic team this year with Mac pulling the trigger."

While Flutie's take is a popular one, another former Patriot isn't convinced Jones is the answer. Ex-Pats tight end Jermaine Wiggins recently said the decision to start Jones over Newton is 'a huge mistake."

Jones will look to prove Flutie right starting Sunday when the Patriots open their season vs. the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

