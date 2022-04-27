Doug Farrar’s three-round ‘What I would do’ mock draft

There are almost as many ways to do mock drafts as there are mock drafts, which is saying something this time of year. There are the mocks that try and get into the heads of every team. There are the mocks that are more like big boards, that align the best players overall down the first round. And there are those mocks in which the Mocker in Charge puts his or her general manager hat on, and tries to anticipate the best moves for every NFL team.

This particular mock, for the most part, is one of those “What I would do” mocks, in which I try to marry the best overall prospects with teams and team needs through the first three rounds. There are no trades in this particular mock; it’s more about fits and situations.

So here, with a few explained exceptions, is how the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft might go were I in charge of the whole thing.

As always, thank your deity of choice that I am not.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s highly unlikely that a safety will be selected with the first pick in this draft, because although you could argue that the position is more important than it’s ever been, no safety has ever been selected first overall — the Cleveland Browns came closest with Eric Turner out of UCLA as the second overall pick in 1991. That said, Hamilton is capable of doing things at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds that other safeties much shorter and lighter aren’t. He’s a physical unicorn at a position of great need, he’s the best player in this draft class, and if I have Jacksonville’s card, that’s where I’m going.

Detroit Lions: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

The Lions have all kinds of needs, but cornerback is a stark one, to be sure. Outside of the underrated Amani Oruwariye, there isn’t an obvious plus starter on the roster, and if you’re going to compete in the NFL, that’s not going to work. Gardner is the best cornerback in this class, certainly the best press cornerback in this class, and while there are a few minor technique things to work out, he can be a starter from Day 1, with Pro Bowl potential.

Houston Texans: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

Speaking of needs… who has more needs than the Texans? Head coach Lovie Smith has always preferred defenses in which rushing four and dropping seven is the way, and that means you need some heavy hitters up front. Walker is a work in progress, but the tape shows an evolutionary rusher from the outside with interior potential in sub-packages. This is the high-ceiling pick, and those can be fraught with problems, but Walker has enough on the ball to make it work.

New York Jets: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr.

(Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets have been the landing spot for Gardner in most mock drafts, but if he’s gone at 4, what do you do? You plug in Stingley, who has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, but has enough of the echoes of his 2019 tape (which, had be rested on that, would have made him a top-5 pick), and hope for the best from there. He’s an ideal fit in Robert Saleh’s defense.

New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

You may have seen Cross’ name linked to the Giants more and more, and there are reasons why. Daniel Jones was pressured on 34.4% of his dropbacks last season, and while that wasn’t all the fault of the Giants’ offensive tackles, Cross is the best pass-blocking tackle in this class, and he’s a better run-blocker than you may expect of a guy who’s coming out of a Mike Leach offense. Even though Andrew Thomas showed improvement in his second season, Cross would still be a valuable pick here.

Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

There are two theories about Carolina’s first-round draft strategy, outside of “trade down and get as many picks as possible.” One is that Matt Rhule, whose seat is beyond hot, will take a quarterback with a sixth overall pick and try to restart the clock. The second is that Rhule will take the best player on the board and try to build around what he’s got. Given the Panthers’ extreme offensive line issues — for which Rhule is responsible — they’d be nuts to go with any quarterback in this class when a guy like Evan Neal, who’s a plug-and-play starter at multiple positions, is available.

New York Giants: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports_

There are several edge defenders in this class whose games range from instant starter to transcendent, so your opinion as to the best guy at that position is a matter of taste. For me, it’s Johnson who best marries the high floor and high ceiling, and he’d make the Giants’ fronts better with a real quickness. Go to his 2021 tape, watch him beating up on Zion Johnson and Ickey Ekwonu, and make the pick. Sometimes, football is simple.

Atlanta Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

No surprise that the first receiver off the board goes to a team whose current top 3 at the position is Damiere Byrd, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Auden Tate. Williams, who is recovering nicely from the torn ACL he suffered in the College Football Championship game, has a skill set similar to Tyreek Hill’s — from the deep speed, to the ability to take a simple screen for a house call, to the surprisingly nuanced route-running. The modern NFL is all about creating and preventing explosive plays, and there’s no receiver in this class who comes close to Williams’ ability to do the first thing.

Seattle Seahawks: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

If the 2022 season started today, the Seahawks would be starting Stone Forsythe at left tackle, and nobody even knows who at right tackle. Even for a team that doesn’t seem to value (or knows how to scout) offensive line talent, that seems like a problem. Now, we have to understand the probability that Seattle use the first-rounder they got in the Russell Wilson trade on a Division III long-snapper, because… well, Seahawks. That aside, and given Pete Carroll’s preference for a balanced (read: 1973 Miami Dolphins) offense, Ekwonu would be a great addition. He’s a killer in-line, he’s even more violent on the move, and while he needs a bit of work in pass protection, he’s worlds above anybody Seattle currently has on its line at any position.

New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

(Syndication: The Register Guard)

Let’s throw out the garbage about Thibodeaux’s effort — the tape shows, conclusively, that it’s not a problem. And let’s mitigate the idea that he doesn’t bend well around the arc — these days, if you can work a gap to get to the quarterback in a hurry, it’s all good, and Thibodeaux can do that. It’s important in an era when quarterbacks are throwing from zero- to three-step drops on 60% of their snaps. The Jets take Thibodeaux here, and they can use him outside, inside, and in some off-ball roles. Aidan Hutchinson has to be tempting here if he’s still on the board, but overall, Thibodeaux might be able to do more in different roles.

Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR, USC

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

When your primary option at quarterback is Carson Wentz, you’re going to need receivers with crazy catch radii, and the ability to win contested catch battles. London has proven able to check both boxes, and while he isn’t a separator at a Jameson Williams level, he’s more active in space than you may have been led to believe. With London, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel, the Commanders have a receiver group even Wentz can be productive with.

Minnesota Vikings: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

It obviously seems weird that Hutchinson falls to the 12th overall pick, and I get that, but bear with me here — with a premium on tackles, receivers, and edge-rushers up top, somebody’s going to drop, and I don’t think it’ll be the tackles. With Travon Walker, Jermaine Johnson, and Kayvon Thibodeaux already off the boards, perhaps it’s Hutchinson, who has a great deal of appeal as a speed-rusher, but may need some development in his power game. The Vikings would certainly be beyond thrilled if things played out this way, setting their obvious cornerback needs aside for the best player available.

Houston Texans: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hutchinson drop in this case gives the Texans a great player to fill another need — this time at cornerback. Tavierre Thomas is underrated, and Steven Nelson has his moments, but Houston needs another guy who can cover. McDuffie works not only as an aggressive defender, but as a range player who can work the entire field and blow up plays far out of his original assignment.

Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is well known for (as James Brown once sang) talking loud and saying nothing when talking about upcoming drafts and draft picks. Still, when you go back to DeCosta’s combine press conference, where he’s comparing Linderbaum to former Ravens great and future Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda, your ears tend to perk up. Moreover, Linderbaum, who profiles as a more powerful version of Jason Kelce, would be a perfect for for Baltimore’s diverse offense.

Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles signed former Chargers off-ball expert Kyzir White to a one-year deal this offseason, which helps one of the NFL’s most underwhelming linebacker units. But more needs to be done, and there’s no way to improve more drastically at the position in this draft class than with the addition of Lloyd, who might have been the best player overall in the Pac-12 last season. He’s not Micah Parsons because Micah Parsons is an alien, but there is a similar combination of off-ball expertise, and pro-level rushing from the edge. The Eagles need both, so this should be a no-brainer.

New Orleans Saints: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Losing Terron Armstead to the Dolphins in free agency leaves the Saints with a journeyman shuffle at left tackle, and no matter who the quarterback is, that’s not going to work. Raimann has shown a great deal of development at the position in a short time, and while he might take a few lumps against NFL pass-rushers to start, there’s enough to like as a permanent starter at a crucial position — one the Saints desperately need.

Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chargers are ready to contend in most categories, even in an AFC West that is now far beyond loaded. Taking the nest step, however, will have to require improvements in a run defense that was too easy to exploit in 2021. Davis, the mammoth tackle who blew up the combine, can do that right away, and he has untapped potential as a one-gap, third-down pass-rusher. Think of what Vita Vea means to Tampa Bay’s defense, and you’re on the right track.

Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

(Syndication: The Greenville News)

I recently discussed the top five cornerbacks in this class with Richard Sherman, and when discussing Booth, who played a ton of off-coverage reps in 2021, Sherm brought up an interesting point: It’s generally easier to teach a cornerback to play press than it is to teach him to play off, and since Booth already has that on lock, it may improve his overall profile. He’d be a huge addition for the Eagles, who need cornerbacks capable of both techniques.

New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Now that we’ve given the Saints their left tackle of the future, let’s add a receiver capable of posting rep after rep of number-one starter play on the field. Wilson is a natural separator wherever you line him up, and he’s more than capable of explosive plays. His style would mesh quite well with Jameis Winston’s deep ball, and bring much-needed explosiveness to New Orleans’ passing game.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Right now, the Steelers’ post-Ben Roethlisberger era plan seems to be a redshirt season with Mitch Trubisky. Not the most inspiring of options, but we are where we are. With that in mind, let’s give Pittsburgh its next franchise quarterback with all the tools — albeit a quarterback who will need a year to figure the NFL out. There’s no crime in that; you may remember that Patrick Mahomes sat for most of his rookie season. Willis has all the arm talent and mobility you could want in a quarterback, and when he figures out defenses at the next level, he could be the best Jalen Hurts-style quarterback in the state of Pennsylvania.

New England Patriots: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

Over the last few seasons (and to Tom Brady’s extreme frustration in 2019), the Patriots have struggled to find receivers capable of gaining separation from defensive backs. It’s still a problem, and Mac Jones isn’t at a level where he’s going to succeed on tight-window throws half the time. So, maybe it’s time for a guy like Olave, who has proven an ability to get open that brings Cooper Kupp to mind, to take his talents to Foxboro and do something to open up that passing game.

Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

As you probably already know, the Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round since Javon Walker out of Florida State in 2002. As you undoubtedly also know, the trade of Davante Adams to the Raiders leaves Aaron Rodgers in the lurch when it comes to a No. 1 receiver. Pickens may be the least-mentioned receiver among the top talents in this class, because he missed most of the 2021 season to a torn ACL.

But the tape that’s available from last season, especially against Michigan and Alabama, is transcendent, and there are reasons that some evaluators have Pickens as their WR1 regardless of the missed time. All we’ll say about that is that when you watch Pickens demolish Michigan cornerback DJ Turner on this slant, it does bring Adams to mind…

Arizona Cardinals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Right now, the Cardinals’ cornerback group consists of Byron Murphy, and a bunch of guys the team is hoping will catch on in 2022. Less than optimal in today’s NFL, which is why cornerback is the primary need here. At 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, Elam is an aggressive (at times grabby) defender with the potential to be a standout in coverage at the next level. He had a few issues against Alabama and LSU last season, but for the most part, he fits the profile of a first-year starter in the bottom of the first round.

Dallas Cowboys: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

This is where I break from “what I would do.” I don’t have anywhere near a first-round grade on Penning — he looks more like a third-rounder to me on tape — but some NFL team is going to take his measurables, combine them with his glass-eating attitude, and hope the upside pans out regarding his ability to handle bull-rushes and block in space (which are real problems right now). The Cowboys, with needs over time on both sides of the tackle position, could well be that team.

Buffalo Bills: Devonte Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

(Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills, who are as stacked roster-wise as any NFL team right now, picked up defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s fifth-year option this week. That’s commensurate with Oliver’s 2021 breakout season, but it’s also safe to say that the defense could use another interior aggressor to match with a pass rush that will be exponentially improved with the addition of Von Miller. Wyatt was the unsung man in Georgia’s inside line while Jordan Davis got most of the recognition, but the tape shows that Wyatt can bull through any blocking and get to the quarterback with technique and aggression. His addition would make the Bills’ defensive line even more formidable.

Tennessee Titans: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

(Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, the Titans’ offensive tackles allowed 19 sacks. David Quessenberry, now with the Bills, was the primary offender with 11. So it might be a good time for Mike Vrabel’s team to find themselves a new right-side protector with some oomph in the run game. Smith, who allowed two sacks and nine total pressures on 446 pass-blocking snaps for the Golden Hurricane in 2021, is a nasty run-blocker and a pass-protector with a few things to work out, but an ideal athletic profile for the kind of offense the Titans prefer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Buccaneers have Tom Brady back for at least one more season, and what does Brady need more than anything else? Protection right up the middle. Losing Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to the Bengals leaves the Bucs a bit guard-dry even after picking up Shaq Mason from the Patriots. Johnson is a mauler with great technique in-line, and he reminds me of Jahri Evans when it’s time to get on the move.

Green Bay Packers: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

As it stands now, the Packers will head into the 2022 season with Jon Runyan and Royce Newman as their guards, with Elgton Jenkins as the do-it-all star. That’s a set of decent solutions, but adding Green to the mix would do a lot to help Green Bay’s interior protection. Green allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures for the Aggies last season, and as a run-blocker, he fits the bill. He also has credible reps at right and left tackle, which fits the team’s preference for versatility.

Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The addition of safety Justin Reid in free agency gives the Chiefs a lot to work with in their two-high packages, But with Tyrann Mathieu out of the picture (at least for now), the multi-dimensional coverage stuff Steve Spagnuolo prefers to run won’t be as diverse out there. Pitre, who excelled at Baylor in everything from the slot to deep safety, has the kind of athleticism and versatility to bring a lot of that back — perhaps not at a prime Mathieu level right away, but to the extent that the Chiefs’ defense could look a lot like it did in the second half of the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Back to the idea of ceilings and floors for edge defenders… Karlaftis comes into this draft with as developed a set of techniques as anyone at his position. That’s the good news. The bad news is that he’ll need all that technique at the NFL level, because his burst to the quarterback isn’t quite at the level of the top guys. Still, he’s a multi-gap disruptor who can play every down, and that’s a nice fit in any Steve Spagnuolo defense.

Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bengals did a lot in free agency to upgrade their offensive line (a veritable and obvious necessity), and they may do more in this particular mock. But they also need help in the secondary — Chidobe Awuzie and Jessie Bates III are great defenders, and the addition of Hill, who can play everywhere from the slot to the deep third to outside cornerback, would give defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo all kinds of options.

Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

It’s a two-quarterback first round, with Ridder going here. It’s possible that teams will look to trade into the Lions’ 32nd spot to pick up the fifth-year option on a drafted quarterback. It’s also possible that after one season of Jared Goff, Dan Campbell and his coaching staff realize more needs to be done. Ridder is a developmental player to a point, but he already has a lot going for him when it comes to reading through his progressions and dealing with defenses. At his best, Ridder has an Alex Smith-plus upside that would be an improvement over Goff — certainly over time.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Detroit Lions: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Jets: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Jets: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

(Syndication: The Reporter)

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Seattle Seahawks: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis Colts: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Falcons: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cleveland Browns: Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings: Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington Commanders: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago Bears: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans Saints: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

(Syndication: Online Athens)

Kansas City Chiefs: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Philadelphia Eagles: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Green Bay Packers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

(Syndication: The Providence Journal)

Dallas Cowboys: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills: James Cook, RB, Georgia

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

Atlanta Falcons: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

(Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

(Syndication: The Indianapolis Star)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco 49ers: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Detroit Lions: Christian Watson, WR, Boise State

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Jets: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Chicago Bears: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Seattle Seahawks: Zach Tom, OT/C, Wake Forest

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis Colts: Logan Hall, IDL, Houston

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Falcons: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

(Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens: Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Vikings: Cole Strange, OG, Tennessee-Chattanooga

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cleveland Browns: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Chargers: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Houston Texans: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

New York Giants: Ed Ingram, OG, LSU

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Atlanta Falcons: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles: JT Woods, DB, Baylor

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

New England Patriots: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Las Vegas Raiders: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Cardinals: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas Cowboys: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Buffalo Bills: Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon

(Syndication: The Register Guard)

Tennessee Titans: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

(Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Green Bay Packers: Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco 49ers: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

(Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas City Chiefs: Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama

(Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser)

Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Detroit Lions: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans Saints: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Browns: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

Baltimore Ravens: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles: Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami Dolphins: Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Kansas City Chiefs: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams: Jamaree Salyer, OT, Georgia

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

San Francisco 49ers: Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

