Doug Coby begins journey for 6th title with Myrtle Beach win
Although he probably wasn’t happy at the start of the race, the five-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion was all smiles at the end of the race picking up his first series win at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday.
Coby qualified on the pole but was forced to start at the rear of the field for an unapproved tire change before the start of the race.
Coby worked his way through traffic with his fast car and pit strategy.
Jon McKennedy took the top spot at the start of the race and eventually led 64 laps in the race but Myrtle Beach Speedway is known for abrasive asphalt and his tires didn’t hold up too well.
That opened the door for Coby to make his charge after making a pit stop for fresh tires during caution on Lap 110.
Coby used the fresh tires to move up to the top three before he eventually passed Kyle Ebersole on Lap 122 and went on for the win.
“This was an interesting one,” Coby said. “Ultimately, I had the best car I have ever had here. We had to go perform, and we did. The book is going to say we won the pole, started first and finished first, but the reality is, we started 32nd and finished first. We passed a lot of cars.”
Although he didn’t get the win, McKennedy is pleased with his effort.
“We put two tires on and the No. 2 car put three in, but we still had a really good car,” McKennedy said. “We asked the right-front tire to go 150 laps, which is tough. They knew we were here. It was a great effort by everyone.”
Jimmy Blewett was third, followed by Patrick Emerling and Chris Pasteryak to complete the top five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Anthony Nocella followed by Burt Myers, Andy Seuss, Eric Goodale and Frank Fleming.
Defending series champion Justin Bonsignore finished 12th in the event that featured a 32-car field. The series will remain in the South with a visit to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, March 30.
Race Results
Fin
St
Car #
Driver
Sponsor / Owner
Car
Laps
Status
Led
Pts
1
1
Doug Coby
Mayhew Tools (Mike Smeriglio III)
Chevrolet
150
running
37
47
2
2
Jon McKennedy
Ultra Wheel (Tommy Baldwin)
Chevrolet
150
running
64
44
3
15
Jimmy Blewett
Gershow Recycling / Blewett Recycling (Joseph Bertuccio)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
41
4
28
Patrick Emerling
Sahlen's (Jennifer Emerling)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
40
5
7
Chris Pasteryak
Dawley's Collision & Custom (Charles Pasteryak)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
39
6
17
Anthony Nocella
Nocella Paving / K and D Associates / Airgas (Anthony Nocella)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
38
7
22
Burt Myers
Vestal Buick GMC (Eddie Harvey)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
37
8
8
Andy Seuss
O.B. Builders (Bryan Dauzat)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
36
9
4
Eric Goodale
GAF Roofing (Edgar Goodale)
Chevrolet
150
running
0
35
10
31
Frank Fleming
Autobynelson Chevrolet (Frank Fleming)
149
running
0
34
11
6
Matt Hirschman
Pee Dee Motorsports (Roy Hall)
Chevrolet
149
running
0
33
12
9
Justin Bonsignore
Phoenix Communications Inc. (Kenneth Massa)
Chevrolet
149
running
18
33
13
18
*
Atlantic Sprinkler (Richard Barney)
Chevrolet
149
running
0
31
14
19
Kyle Ebersole
Ebersole Excavating (Bob Ebersole)
Chevrolet
149
running
12
31
15
10
Dave Sapienza
Sapienza Enterprise (Judy Thilberg)
Chevrolet
149
running
0
29
16
16
Ken Heagy
Buoy One Seafood (Robert Pollifrone)
Ford
149
running
0
28
17
21
Kyle Bonsignore
Chalew Performance / Snap-On Tools (Kyle Bonsignore)
Chevrolet
148
running
0
27
18
13
Matt Swanson
Cape Cod Copper / USNE, Inc. (Jan Boehler)
Chevrolet
148
running
5
27
19
24
Woody Pitkat
Horton Avenue Materials (Danny Watts Jr.)
Chevrolet
148
running
0
25
20
23
Craig Lutz
Riverhead Building Supply (Russell Goodale)
Chevrolet
148
running
0
24
21
14
Calvin Carroll
Power with Prestige / Cruising w / Betty (Joe Carroll)
Chevrolet
147
running
0
23
22
5
Rob Summers
Dell Electric Chevrolet (Mike Murphy)
146
running
0
22
23
25
Wade Cole
Perf. Engines / Kendall Oil (Wade Cole)
Ford
146
running
0
21
24
32
*
Catalano Motorsports (Amy Catalano)
Chevrolet
145
running
0
20
25
12
Ron Silk
Stuart's Automotive (Kevin Stuart)
Chevrolet
145
running
0
20
26
3
Tommy Catalano
Catalano Motorsports (Amy Catalano)
Chevrolet
144
running
2
19
27
27
Melissa Fifield
TBD (Kenneth Fifield)
Chevrolet
138
running
0
17
28
11
Timmy Solomito
RB Ent (Eric Sanderson)
Ford
130
running
4
17
29
29
Jamie Tomaino
PSR (Cheryl Tomaino)
Chevrolet
109
brakes
0
15
30
26
Gary Putnam
Curb Records (Mike Curb)
Chevrolet
108
crash
0
14
31
20
*
Racechoice.com (Randy Rameau)
Chevrolet
62
running
0
13
32
30
Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
Last Minute Racing (Steven Sutcliffe)
Chevrolet
41
clutch
0
12