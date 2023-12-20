Advertisement

Doug Belk will make USC fans forget about Donte Williams (and the recruits who left)

Matt Wadleigh
·6 min read

Doug Belk replaced Donte Williams at USC, becoming the new coach for the Trojans’ secondary. Donte Williams was a great recruiter, but his actual coaching did not give USC an edge on Saturdays in the fall. USC’s secondary was a profoundly disappointing position group on a very disappointing 2023 football team.

Doug Belk comes to USC from Houston, where he was the defensive coordinator under coach Dana Holgorsen. Belk is part of a defensive staff which gave up bigger roles and responsibilities to come to USC to join Lincoln Riley.

Matt Entz was a head coach — and a national champion — at North Dakota State. He gave that up to be linebacker coach for Riley and USC. Belk gave up a Power Five coordinator job to become a position coach at USC.

There’s a lot to talk about regarding Belk. Let’s begin that conversation by giving you a small sample of the reaction to his hiring, plus some analysis of why Belk is going to fit in nicely at USC:

WELCOME!

HE CAN RECRUIT, TOO!

ONE NEW RECRUIT IS SOLD

UPGRADE IN COACHING QUALITY

PART OF AN ALL-STAR DEFENSIVE STAFF

RILEY'S CHANGE IN APPROACH LOOKS REAL AND SUBSTANTIVE

THIS IS A GOOD CAREER MOVE FOR BELK AFTER HOUSTON COACH DANA HOLGORSEN WAS FIRED

SERIOUS DEFENSIVE COACHING CHOPS AT USC

VAST IMPROVEMENT IN DEFENSIVE COACHING

TROJANS LOVE THIS

BACKING UP THE TALK

HIRING THE HIGH RISERS IN THE INDUSTRY

100 PERCENT

ENTHUSIASM

SABAN ROOTS AND TIES

ELITE STAFFING -- FINALLY!

REAL RESULTS

LESSONS LEARNED BY LINCOLN

BELK DEVELOPED D-LINEMEN, NOT JUST DEFENSIVE BACKS

ADJUSTMENTS

OUR ANALYSIS OF WHY DONTE WILLIAMS FAILED AT USC

ALIGNMENT

Nov 27, 2021; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2021; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An ace recruiter such as Donte Williams belongs on a staff with elite player developers. At USC, Williams had Alex Grinch as his defensive coordinator. That was obviously a mismatched pairing. Now USC has player developers and proven tacticians on staff. Doug Belk is a quality player developer, but if he can be the ace recruiter on staff, that frees up D’Anton Lynn and Matt Entz to do more work as coaches on the practice field. USC now has a much better alignment of its defensive staff.

HELPING D'ANTON LYNN

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

D’Anton Lynn is a quality coach, but he’s still just 34 years old. He can use seasoned voices. Matt Entz is one. Doug Belk is another. This is part of a genuine transformation in USC’s coaching staff and Lincoln Riley’s approach. Mature, informed voices will be in the room, and the defensive coordinator will have more support from others on staff. That’s important.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire