Doug Baldwin, Shaquill Griffin, J.R. Sweezy miss practice Tuesday

Receiver Doug Baldwin, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and guard J.R. Sweezy missed practice Tuesday as the Seahawks got to work for their wild-card playoff game.

Griffin (ankle) and Sweezy (foot) are the big question marks for Saturday’s game.

Baldwin (knee) has missed three games this season but has played through most of his injuries. He has had injuries to his left knee, his right knee, a hip, an elbow, a groin and a shoulder this season.

Running back Mike Davis (foot), fullback Tre Madden (hamstring), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and running Chris Carson (not injury related) also sat out Tuesday.

Offensive guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) was limited, and safety Tedric Thompson (ankle) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) were full participants.

Linebacker K.J. Wright, who has played in only five games, is off the injury report. He said he is ready to resume an every-down role, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.