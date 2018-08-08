Doug Baldwin: Russell Wilson better than ever before

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is dealing with a knee injury that is expected to keep him off the field for much, if not all, of the summer and that’s given him plenty of time to observe the rest of the offense in training camp.

One of the observations that Baldwin has made is a positive one about quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson may join Baldwin as the rare holdover from the teams that went to two straight Super Bowls, but the wideout believes that his teammate has reached a different level.

“Well, the biggest thing is I think Russell’s better,” Baldwin said, via Michael Dugar of The Athletic. “This is the best I’ve seen Russ since he’s been here. I’m really excited and happy for his progress, because obviously that makes us a lot better. It makes it easier on us.”

Baldwin credits offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the growth. He sees Wilson “really being drilled on how to dissect” opposing defenses and how that can benefit the entire offense, including an offensive line that has not performed well in recent years.

Getting Baldwin back to health by the regular season would also benefit the Seahawks and it would probably be a boon to Baldwin’s numbers if he’s right in his read on Wilson.