Doug Baldwin and Greg Olsen highlight major injuries in Week 1

Greg Olsen left Week 1 with a foot injury. (AP Photo)

The injury bug was out in full force during Week 1. A number of promising players — including Doug Baldwin, Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker — had to leave the first game of the 2018 NFL regular season with troublesome injuries.

Doug Baldwin sprains MCL in Seahawks loss

A knee injury kept Doug Baldwin from playing during the preseason. While Baldwin was able to return for Week 1, his knees continued to give him problems. Baldwin left the team’s 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos due to a sprained MCL.

Baldwin’s sprained MCL is not in the same knee that bothered him during the preseason.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tells reporters that WR Doug Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain that knocked him out of today’s loss to the #Broncos. Opposite knee from his previous injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018





Baldwin did not have a catch in the loss. He was targeted just one time.

Greg Olsen in a walking boot after foot injury

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could miss time after a foot injury forced him out of the team’s 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Olsen — who played in just seven games last season due to a foot injury — limped off the field in the first half. He was ruled out, and was spotted on the sideline using crutches and wearing a walking boot. Olsen declined to speak to reporters following the game, which is not typical for him.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly left the contest late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He was a hyperextended knee, according to Albert Breer of NFL Network. Kuechly said he would be “fine.”

Offensive lineman Daryl Williams was carted off the field with a knee injury. Williams had been battling a knee issue all offseason.

Delanie Walker dislocated his ankle in Week 1. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Delanie Walker dislocates ankle in bizzare loss

The Tennessee Titans may be without tight end Delanie Walker for a while. Walker suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s bizarre 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. With three minutes left in the contest, a Dolphins defender fell on Walker’s right ankle while making a tackle. Walker was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. Walker caught four passes for 52 yards before leaving with the injury.

Walker dislocated his ankle on the play, and could miss the entire season.

#Titans TE Delanie Walker suffered a dislocated ankle in today’s loss vs the #Dolphins, I’m told. There was also an associated fracture. His season is almost certainly over, a tough injury for an underrated and productive player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018





Walker wasn’t the only injury for the Titans. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was replaced by Blaine Gabbert due to an elbow issue.

Aaron Rodgers returns after injury scare

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury. Rodgers left the contest after he was sacked in the second quarter. After being examined in a tent on the sideline, Rodgers was carted to the locker room. He was able to return to the game in the third quarter.

Leonard Fournette thinks he’ll be OK after hamstring injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled out a win in Week 1 despite losing star running back Leonard Fournette for the entire second half. Fournette left Sunday’s 20-15 win over the New York Giants with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. He did not return to the game. Fournette finished the contest with 41 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.

After the contest, Fournette told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he believes he’ll play during Week 2.

Marquise Goodwin and DeSean Jackson don’t return after injuries

San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin was held without a catch during the team’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Goodwin left the contest with a quad injury after his first target. He was able to return for a series, but failed to return after that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s promising day was cut short due to a concussion. Jackson was in the midst of a dominant performance before leaving the game. He hauled in five passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the 48-40 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots lose Jeremy Hill in third quarter

The New England Patriots lost running back Jeremy Hill to a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Houston Texans. Hill finished the game with 25 yards on four carries.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

