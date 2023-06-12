Doug Baldwin: Debating Seahawks 2013 defense vs. Broncos 2015 defense ‘silly’

The two best defensive units in the NFL over the last decade were the 2013 Seattle Seahawks and the 2015 Denver Broncos.

While Denver’s D was formidable that season, it doesn’t compare to the run that Seattle’s all-time great units had. No other team in history has led the league in scoring defense four years in a row. As for that specific 2013 unit, they utterly dominated that best scoring offense ever in the Super Bowl en route to a 35-point win. That puts them on another level of domination not seen on this side of the ball since the Chicago Bears in 1985 – the consensus greatest defense of all time.

Seahawks great Doug Baldwin for one says debating 2015 Denver vs. 2013 Seattle is silly.

Ya’ll are silly. — Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 (@DougBaldwinJr) June 10, 2023

One of the key pieces of that 2013 unit – middle linebacker Bobby Wagner – also made his way into the replies at one point.

Seahawks, no debate — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) June 10, 2023

Here’s how the rest of the conversation went.

SEA, and it's not really so close — David S (@David_S__) June 10, 2023

Arguably the best defense in NFL history, the 2013 Seattle #Seahawks — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) June 10, 2023

broncos defense is better in everything outside of middle linebacker and 1 safety🤣 — siv 🥤 (@siv773) June 10, 2023

The Seahawks made 2013 the most boring Super Bowl of all time and I’m a Seahawks fan — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) June 10, 2023

C'mon now…Seahawks all day — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) June 11, 2023

15 broncos easily — Jo Paps (@bolpap5) June 10, 2023

Broncos… and it’s not close — Andre (@Andre26830011) June 10, 2023

13 Seahawks — Brandon Fred Jones (@bfredjones) June 12, 2023

LOB 2013 — Niko Pamboukas (@niko_seattle) June 11, 2023

NO FLY ZONE 👏 — Blanco (@AntiSocialJapan) June 11, 2023

Seattle led the NFL in scoring defense four years in a row INCLUDING 2015.

This isn't even a real question. — Why Dude Why (@genius_clearly) June 10, 2023

Give me the one that held the “best offense of all time” to 8 points — Kaeden (@One_day52) June 10, 2023

There are arguments for both, but the carry job that the Broncos 2015 defense had to do gives them the edge, they were special. — T.D 🃏 #BringItIn ⛏️🏆 (@MileHighRipper) June 10, 2023

Seahawks had the best defense in the NFL both of these years, and the 2013 Seahawks defense was better than 2015. This isn’t debatable. — Ben (@bwwasea) June 10, 2023

This a joke? Seahawks by a lot. — Mugga A (@MuggaA) June 10, 2023

2013 was better but 2015 was more impressive and fun to watch — Footballguy (@foot_ball__guy) June 10, 2023

Lmao. The one that beat Denver 43-8 in the superbowl. Best defense of all time — Dane Mosher (@___daner) June 10, 2023

The 2013 Seahawks defense is one of the greatest units ever. The 2015 Broncos defense wasn't even the best defense in the NFL that year. — 🇺🇸Snack Burglar (he/him)🇺🇦 (@SnackBurglar) June 11, 2023

Gimme the one that kept Brock Osweiler and Peyton Manning's corpse in every game and into the Super Bowl — Parody Sean Payton (@FauxBroncosHC) June 10, 2023

The 2015 Denver Broncos. They beat three league MVPs en route to winning SB50. Big Ben, Brady and Cam Newton. — Christian Torres 🐴❄️💪🏽🏆🏆🏆 (@BroncoChris1970) June 11, 2023

Broncos & its really not close. Broncos defense delivered every single game. Beat Big Ben, Brady & MVP Newton to win their ring. Carried the team to a championship The Seahawks dominated the post season and were louder/flashier or “more fun” & that’s why everyone picks them. — sad broncos fan (@DarthDrippy) June 10, 2023

I hate to say it but Seattle — DOC (33-32) (@doconnell2000) June 10, 2023

Respect to that Broncos squad but ain’t no way this is a serious discussion. 💀💀💀 — Cloud (@maestroxv_) June 10, 2023

Seahawks. Not close — RadThor (@rad_thor) June 10, 2023

2013 Seahawks had an offense. 2015 Broncos defense had to carry their offense. Not even a question. 2015 Broncos was unreal. No Fly Zone with one of the best pass rusher duo and future HOF in Von and Ware. — Murph (@J_M_G_M_) June 10, 2023

This is easy. 2015 Broncos because their offense was atrocious. 2013 Seahawks actually had a complimentary offense. — Cory Harkleroad (@cory_harkleroad) June 10, 2023

Not really a debate, we are talking about arguably the best defense of all time, top 3 at least. Broncos defense was very good, but never got to that level. — Franchise QB Holton Ahlers ˢᵒᵒⁿ (@SEA_FranchiseQB) June 11, 2023

2015 Broncos. They beat Big Ben (2 Super Bowls), the defending champ Patriots with Tom Brady (7 Super Bowls), then the MVP Cam Newton who had the #2 defense and was whiping the floor with everyone. The Broncos had Peyton Manning playing the worst of his career and they won by 14 — Cody M (@CodyM725) June 10, 2023

Pulleaase. Not a contest. L.O.B. BY A MILE — LivintheDream (@KenaiKent) June 10, 2023

Seahawks and if I’m being honest, Seahawks 2013 defense was best all time!!!! — Shotty Biggins (@sgarzahawks12) June 11, 2023

Silly CBS lol pic.twitter.com/KwHXPgNqYR — 10,343 days since the 49ers Won a Superbowl (@joy223sdeep) June 11, 2023

This is silly- Seattle all the way! They manhandled the NFL’s highest rated offense- Denver, as well as a HOF QB- Manning, in Super Bowl 48. Denver beat Cam Newton’s Carolina? — Matt Harrington (@MattHarsoccer6) June 11, 2023

Seahawks, hands down. The Hawks have a household of names on the D. The only name on Denver that pops is VonMiller. #Seahawks — Danny J (@RealDanJamo) June 11, 2023

Broncos defense won a Super Bowl without a quarterback who could throw the football why am I supposed to be moved by 2013 — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) June 10, 2023

i mean the 2015 hawks were better than the 2015 broncos, and the 2013 hawks washed em both — darren (@heydtrain) June 11, 2023

Well the fact that the 2015 Seahawks defense was better than the 2015 broncos should tell you all you need to know — . (@BoCallahanQb1) June 11, 2023

Well the 2013 Broncos offense was the best in NFL history at that point and Seattle literally destroyed them in SB XLVIII, 43-8. This shouldn’t be a question. — Jason (@JasonTooTall) June 11, 2023

The 2013 Seahawks defense led the league in points allowed (231), yards allowed (4,378), and takeaways (39), the first team to lead all three categories since the 1985 Chicago Bears. — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) June 10, 2023

Broncos were better at the big splashy plays (turnovers and other momentum-shifting stuff, and scoring), Seahawks were better at the down-to-down grind. Both great, just different philosophies. — Mark Harbison (@darthharbison) June 10, 2023

The 2013 Seahawks were better than the 2015 Seahawks, who were ranked higher than the 2015 broncos, so, by the transitive property, the 2013 Seahawks >> 2015 Broncos. It’s mathematically proven — J. Gee (@GlazeOne) June 11, 2023

The second best defense of all time: Seattle Seahawks — ThinkandUnify (@thinkandunify) June 11, 2023

43-8 vs the Broncos… Seahawks, easily. 2015 Broncos only had 3 starters from the 2013 team and also switched from a 4-3 to a 3-4 so they were quite different then the defense that lost to the Hawks… but no one talks about them as an all time great D. — Brent Orford (@brent_orford) June 10, 2023

LOB played Zone, No Fly Zone played Man. 2015 Broncos, no debate. Von and Ware off the edge, with the No Fly Zone behind them. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/z0TPVCux15 — Frankie Dardano (@Frankie7Dardano) June 11, 2023

One was the blueprint, the other was the copy. I'll take the blueprint. The hawks defense played one scheme and said you can't beat us, and proved it. — House (@truntle33) June 10, 2023

I love this question. Both defenses completely shut down record-setting offenses in the Super Bowl, but it's tough to tell. As much as I love my Broncos, and that 2013 offense was so fun to watch, it was super gimmicky and based on constant picks/rubs. SEA knew that & exploited. — Steve Nelson (@StarWarsJerk) June 10, 2023

Better defensive super bowl win Seahawks Best defense over the entire season broncos We talking number in all statistics beating the number 1 offense compared to a team that didn't have a qb win games the entire thing

Broncos by a mile high — Smooth Shrek (@Sum10aintrite) June 11, 2023

Broncos fans acting like beating Cam Newton in the biggest football game is impressive. 2013 Seahawks were better statistically, talent wise, and as a total unit. — This is the way (@JoshinTacoma) June 10, 2023

This poll is insulting. — Eric🍪 (@CANHawk1) June 10, 2023

Both all time great units. But we had the best offense in NFL history in 2013 and Seattle snuffed us out. Our defense in 2015 was magical but the Panthers that year were nowhere near as good as the '13 broncos. So if both units got a ring you have to go by quality of competition. — Aaron Belliveau (@dammmmmguy) June 11, 2023

The dab on 'em Panthers should've won that Super Bowl. The Broncos D was getting away with so many shots that would have been instant penalties if they happened to Manning. — 🤦🏽‍♂️WELP🤦🏽‍♂️ (@SarapeSampson) June 11, 2023

I will take the LOB overall. But if we’re talking one year, No Fly Zone literally carried the corpse of Peyton Manning (17 INTS in 9 weeks) and BROCK OSWEILER to a SB win. Its a tough choice — Miguel (@Miguel33629868) June 10, 2023

Seahawks beat up on an injured broncos team in a Super Bowl played outside in New York. That 15 broncos team won every game with their defense and played some of the most iconic games in the nfl that year. — 🅿️£tty. 🅱️o¥. 💲wag (@Sean_McFunn) June 11, 2023

The 2013 Seahawks. They faced the most potent offense, in NFL history in the Super Bowl, and held them to 8 points. That’s what really separates these 2 defenses. — Tom Pugh (@DJ_Twist_25) June 12, 2023

I keep seeing posts about Broncos D carrying Peyton Manning. The question is which defense is better. The Seahawks team is probably top 10 all-time. Their defense could potentially be best all time. This question has no debate. 43-8 — coinking.btc (@Erik10606824) June 11, 2023

Wait.. I forgot how trash Denver’s offense was 🤦🏿‍♂️ I’d have to edge it to 2015 Broncos because Seahawks had Russel, a couple good receivers and Lynch in the backfield.. They we’re making great plays offensively all season! — ineed💵💵💵 (@swydmoe29) June 10, 2023

Look up what defense had the lowest ppg allowed in 2015. Hint: it’s not even the broncos Second hint: it’s the Seahawks The Seahawks were better in 2015 and FOR SURE better in 2013 — Brett Westerfield (@btwesterfield) June 11, 2023

The NFC Championship that year was the true Super Bowl. Hell of a game. Seattle got ran all over by Kaepeenick then redeemed w a pick in the end zone. Heartbreak but respect. — Jacki B (@JackiTheBear) June 11, 2023

Seahawks were probably better, truly dominant in that super bowl, but the carry job the broncos defense did was all-time. That offense had no business sniffing the playoffs let alone winning a ring. — Me (@SportDunceDiary) June 10, 2023

I think ima take the best defense to ever play the game but that’s just me pic.twitter.com/u19koh6XPc — meffkracka (@meffkracka) June 11, 2023

After 2013 half the league went to that cover 3 Seattle scheme most of the league top offensive coaches had a package of what they called Seattle beaters

Still think that Seattle defense would be good but would need to be more diverse now — Zach Moore (@Zjamesmoore) June 11, 2023

depends on if you value rush defense or pass defense more — Harold L. Stokes HLS Movie Award Season (@HaroldLStokes) June 10, 2023

Depends on what you want.. if you want a dominant zone defense, go with the seahawks, but if you want a lockdown man to man, team go with denver. It's not that hard fr.. just preference — Lil_Cobra_Kai 40 (@LilCobraKai) June 10, 2023

Everybody with their “13 Seahawks held greatest offense to 8 points” Yeah, the great “Cold Super Bowl” experiment. Play that game in Miami, Broncos win by 3 TDs. Thanks for the experiment, @NFL. — Frank Cooksey (@fwcinmo777) June 11, 2023

2013 Seahawks defense was the best defense in history statistically speaking, it’s not particularly close — The Gambler's Edge. (@NomadGambling) June 11, 2023

The league has seen that Denver defense 15 times since 1990. That Seattle team destroyed the greatest offense in a generation. Easily — Greg (@Greg83003298) June 10, 2023

So pretty much the Legion of Boom vs. Von Miller in his prime. Very tough but I'm going with the Legion of Boom. — n8lavin (@n8lavin) June 11, 2023

The no fly zone had a better secondary obviously and an all time pass rush. Hawks definitely have a gap at MLB, but thats about it. — Brennon Baker (@DortNowitzki) June 11, 2023

Here the Seahawks but it’s close. Ravens 2000 defense still the best ever ! — SelltheWizards #TedLeonsis (@ravenwizardd) June 10, 2023

What a joke an all time defense in the Seattle Seahawks vs. some 1 of million Denver defense. — MoonBoy (@fromearth2moon) June 10, 2023

Seahawks in here thinking they hold a candle to that 15’ defense 💀💀 Denver by a mile and it’s not even kinda close. 13’ Seahawks don’t even make too 10 all time — Anthony (@Baca1807) June 11, 2023

