Doug Baldwin back to limited work at practice for Seahawks

After missing Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Doug Baldwin returned to limited participation in practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Baldwin was held out of Monday’s game due to a hip issue that flared up following the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers the previous week. Baldwin played 54 of 58 offensive snaps against the 49ers but was unable to practice all last week before being deemed inactive against the Vikings.

With Baldwin out, Russell Wilson was held to the fewest passing yards and lowest passer rating of any game in his seven-year career as Seahawks starting quarterback by Minnesota.

Baldwin has missed three games this season and has dealt with injuries to both knees, hip, groin and elbow injuries throughout the season.

Linebacker K.J. Wright also returned to limited participation in practice for the first time since being sidelined with a knee injury coming out of the team’s loss in Los Angeles to the Rams last month. Wright was away from the team two weeks ago getting treatment on his knee the team hoped would enable him to turn the corner in his rehab. Wright has been limited to just three games played all season due to a knee injury in the preseason that required surgery and forced him to miss the first six games of the year. He’s missed the four games since again being sidelined.

Wright isn’t expected to play this week but is progressing toward a return. With Mychal Kendricks, who Seattle signed in September to help mitigate Wright’s absence, out for the year after injuring his knee against the Vikings on Monday night, Seattle would love to get Wright back for a likely playoff trip.

Right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), running back Rashaad Penny (knee), safety Maurice Alexander (concussion), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot), defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) all missed practice on Thursday.

Fluker likely won’t play for a second straight week and Alexander is running out of time to clear concussion protocol in time to return.