Doubts about style were a first for Rodgers - gossip

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates another title win [SNS]

Scottish Premiership title-winning manager Brendan Rodgers says questions about Celtic's playing style was the first time he had experienced such doubts. (Herald - subscription)

Celtic could be in the same pot four as Aston Villa for next season's Champions League draw but if the Scottish champions make it into pot three, they could yet be drawn to face Unai Emery's side. (Sun)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes revealed referee Don Robertson apologised for letting Celtic's opener stand in the Rugby Park side's 5-0 loss on Wednesday that clinched the title for the visitors. (Record)

Thousands of supporters gathered at Celtic Park to celebrate the club's Scottish Premiership title triumph following the 5-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. (Sun)

