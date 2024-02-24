Doubters still slinging shade at the Razorbacks basketball team

If nothing else, the Arkansas basketball team is now offering fans optimism for some victories in the SEC. The Razorbacks have won three of their past six conference games, including Tuesday’s impressive 78-71 win at Texas A&M.

Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) now has a chance to win consecutive SEC tilts for the first time this season, with an added opportunity to get back above .500 in its overall record.

Following a sluggish football season with a highly disappointing basketball campaign has taken it’s toll of Razorback fans this school year. Most supporters just want to see an honest effort against conference foes, with hopes of defeating some of their rivals.

After beginning the conference slate with a 1-6 mark, Musselman seems to have added some new wrinkles to the gameplan and put his team in more of a position to compete.

With Tuesday’s win, the Razorbacks have secured the season sweep against the despised Aggies. Saturday, they have an opportunity to sweep cross-border rival Missouri. After defeating the Tigers 91-84 in Columbia on Jan. 31, Arkansas hosts Mizzou at 11 a.m.

Here is some of the chatter being posted on X, prior to the showdown:

How to watch

On the Deuce

Catch us on the deuce at 11 Watch: https://t.co/TuiyG7r494 pic.twitter.com/q1IaTKovow — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 24, 2024

Life-long Hog

I’ve been basketball first my entire life. I’m always happy to watch the Razorbacks play, regardless of them being out of the NCAA Tournament. All games matter. It’s entertainment, not a religion. — Tim Eskew (@coacheskew) February 24, 2024

Arkansas finally favored

Pressure? Arkansas basketball favored for first time in ages Saturday https://t.co/V8bBxPGdAJ pic.twitter.com/elc6PD4KL3 — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) February 24, 2024

More entertaining?

Imagine how much of an idiot you would have to be to be like @JacksonCollier and think our pathetic basketball team playing meaningless garbage basketball is more entertaining than that instant classic game. @ChoateMason please get your boy. — OnlyOneRazorbackPodcast (@one_razorback) February 24, 2024

Final Saturday home game

You only get a handful of SEC Saturdays each season. We've got one left, let's show them what we're about. pic.twitter.com/CsV2NkJjli — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 23, 2024

Love runs deep

My love for Razorback Basketball runs deep 🐗 pic.twitter.com/ql7ByAYyBF — Coleman (lofeman) (@L0F3MAN) February 23, 2024

Haters still hatin'

2-1 for Arkansas baseball.

Razorback basketball loses to Missouri . — Not voting in 2024 or any future election (@rob_outlaw) February 23, 2024

Muss has done nothing? Hmm ...

He's demonstrated intemperate passion for Razorbacks basketball. Can't have that. — Displaced Hog (@Displaced_Hog) February 23, 2024

Coach's breakdown

Still watching?

You’re still watching basketball?? If my team sucked I wouldn’t comment on anything basketball related — milkman_256 (@wilson_shannon) February 22, 2024

Expecting more

NCAAB: 1.5u – Arkansas -4.5 (-114) The Missouri Tigers have lost 13 straight conference games. The key to this game will be Arkansas’ ability to rebound the basketball and get out in transition. Arkansas won their last meeting, on the road, by 7. I expect more of the same today pic.twitter.com/w5dv1NbYgR — PardonTheParlay (@PardonTheParlay) February 24, 2024

No other team

The Razorbacks are all that exists in Arkansas. There is no Major League Baseball, NFL, or NHL so the entire state is “hog wild.” That’s why the football team being so bad is a killer. Actually the basketball team sucks as well, Missouri is just worse. — Jerry Lynn Noble (@JerryLynnNoble2) February 24, 2024

I want to

I really want to take Missouri but I know if I do Arkansas will win I have had zero read on this team all season — Coby's Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine) February 24, 2024

Arkansas keys

Arkansas keys to victory against Missouri: – defend without fouling

– force turnovers

– don’t let Tamar Bates get hot from the perimeter

– keep the effort and intensity high

– score more points than the Tigers — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire