Doubters still slinging shade at the Razorbacks basketball team

C. Steve Andrews
·4 min read

If nothing else, the Arkansas basketball team is now offering fans optimism for some victories in the SEC. The Razorbacks have won three of their past six conference games, including Tuesday’s impressive 78-71 win at Texas A&M.

Arkansas (13-13, 4-9 SEC) now has a chance to win consecutive SEC tilts for the first time this season, with an added opportunity to get back above .500 in its overall record.

Following a sluggish football season with a highly disappointing basketball campaign has taken it’s toll of Razorback fans this school year. Most supporters just want to see an honest effort against conference foes, with hopes of defeating some of their rivals.

After beginning the conference slate with a 1-6 mark, Musselman seems to have added some new wrinkles to the gameplan and put his team in more of a position to compete.

With Tuesday’s win, the Razorbacks have secured the season sweep against the despised Aggies. Saturday, they have an opportunity to sweep cross-border rival Missouri. After defeating the Tigers 91-84 in Columbia on Jan. 31, Arkansas hosts Mizzou at 11 a.m.

