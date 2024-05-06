Doubling Up!!! Cowboys secure both NCKL championship and top playoff seed with wins over Wamego

May 5—The Abilene Cowboys used a double header sweep Friday night on the road over the Wamego Red Raiders to secure both an undefeated NCKL championship, and the number one seed in the 4A West Division.

Although both games remained close, the Cowboys received all they would need from two dominating pitching performances from seniors Kyson Becker in game one, and Stocton Timbrook in game two. Together the pair shutout the Red Raiders, in 14 innings of pitching, while also combining for 24 strikeouts in the night.

Abilene finished the regular season with a 20-2 overall record, and 8-0 in the NCKL. They will now await the seedlings of the 4A West playoffs, where they are expected to host a Regional playoff tournament in Abilene.

Game 1

Abilene 3, Wamego 0

Abilene would win the first game 3-0 behind a five hit, complete game shutout from starting pitcher Kyson Becker. Becker would surrender just one walk, while striking out seven batters in the game.

The Cowboys would score first in the top of the third inning when a base on balls by Stocton Timbrook would come back to hurt Wamego. Freshman Jake Bartley would then drive Timbook in on an RBI single for the 1-0 lead.

The final two runs scored in the game, in the top of of the fifth inning would be all the insurance that Abilene would need to secure the victory. A Zach Miller single, followed by a Heath Hoekman two-run home run to left field would extend, and ultimately finalize the game scoring at 3-0.

In all, the Cowboys would collect only five hits in the game, however they would fortunately prove to be enough for the win.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3-5-0 WHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-5-0

HR: H. Hoekman

RBI: Bartley 1, H. Hoekman 2

HBP: Hansen, L. Hoekman, H. Hoekman; McIntyre.

SB: Evans, L. Hoekman;Boekman, Keain.

WP: Kyson Becker

LP: Macoy Moody

Game 2

Abilene 6, Wamego 0

The Abilene Cowboys used another dominating starting pitching effort by Stocton Timbrook in game two to win 6-0. Timbrook pitched sin and two-thirds innings, while recording an impressive 17 strikeouts in the victory. He three hit Wamego and walked three batters.

Offensively, junior Tyler Holloway led the Cowboys by collecting four hits in the game.

Abilene would open the scoring with a single run in the top of the third inning as they would take advantage of three earned walks, followed by an RBI single by Kyson Becker for the 1-0 lead.

Two more runs in the top of the fourth would be credited to a two run RBI single by Drew Hansen. Holloway would open the inning with a lead off single, before back to back earned walks would load the bases for Hansen who extended the Cowboys lead to 3-0

With Timbrook continuing to be dominant on the mound three insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning by Abilene would be more than enough to secure the victory. Jake Bartley would connect on a two-RBI single, and Zach Miller would drive in a run on an RBI single to finalize the 6-0 score.

Bartley pitched the final one-third of anning for the Cowboys ending the game with a four-pitch strikeout.

Two Wamego pitchers allowed six earned runs on nine hits, walking eight and striking out three. Isaac Braun was tagged for the loss.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 6-9-0

WHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-0

2B: Oviatt

RBI: Hansen 2, Miller 1, Becker 1, Bartley 2.

SB: Keener; Nowlin.

WP: Stocton Timbrook

LP: Isaac Braun