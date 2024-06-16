Double Women's Series win for Ashton in Wigan

Lisa Ashton has played in each of the past three World Championships [Getty Images]

Lisa Ashton won both events of the weekend at the Women's Series in Wigan to boost her hopes of qualifying for the World Championships at the halfway mark.

Ashton beat Aileen de Graaf 5-1 in the final on Saturday before a 5-1 victory over Beau Graves to climb to third in the order of merit.

With 12 women's events still left to play, all players will still be hoping to find a path into the top two and earn a spot at Alexandra Palace in December.

The qualifiers for next month's Women's World Matchplay, which takes place at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Sunday, 21 July, have also been confirmed, with the current top eight all sealing a spot.

Current PDC Women's Series order of merit

Beau Greaves (£25100) Fallon Sherrock (£18800) Lisa Ashton (£12600) Mikuru Suzuki (£12500) Noa-Lynn van Leuven (£8700) Rhian O'Sullivan (£7500) Anastasia Dobromyslova (£5000) Aileen de Graaf (£4700)

Source: Dartsrankings.com, correct as of 16 June 2024