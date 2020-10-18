Double Vision: Takuma Sato’s second face for the Borg-Warner Trophy

TRYON, N.C. – When Takuma Sato won his first Indianapolis 500 in 2017, he was able to celebrate in the bright lights of his hometown of Tokyo.

Sato celebrated his second Indy 500 win in 2020 under the marquee of the Tryon Theatre in a picturesque community located on the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver who won the 104th Indianapolis 500 on August 23 was in town for a sculpting session with famed sculptor William Behrends.

Once completed, Sato’s second face will be added to the Borg-Warner Trophy that celebrates every winning driver of the Indy 500.

Sato is the first multi-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Dario Franchitti won his third Indy 500 in 2012. The driver he had to beat that day was none other than Sato, who crashed in Turn 1 on the final lap of the race when he drove underneath Franchitti in an attempt to make the race-winning pass.

“The 2020 win for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, made up for 2012,” Sato told NBCSports.com. “Finally, I was able to do it, but it took eight years.”

By winning the Indy 500 two times since 2017, Sato has created a case of double vision for Behrends and BorgWarner, which has sponsored the Borg-Warner Trophy since 1935.

When Sato walked into Behrends’ studio on Oct. 7, and the life-size clay image of Sato’s head was revealed, the driver from Japan gleefully exclaimed, “It’s me again!”

Behrends began sculpting the faces for the Borg-Warner Trophy in 1990 when Arie Luyendyk won the first of his two Indy 500s.

Sato is the seventh different driver that has won the Indy 500 more than once during Behrends’ time with the trophy and the 20th who has multiple Indy 500 wins.

It’s up to Behrends to find subtle ways to make each face of the multiple winners appear different.

“With Helio Castroneves, it was difficult because he was young and it was consecutive years (2001 and 2002), so there wasn’t much noticeable difference in his face,” Behrends told NBCSports.com “I did Takuma in 2017, and I have that life-size image that I did for him on the high shelf in my studio, but I haven’t even taken it down. I haven’t even looked at that and started this one as if I had never done him before.

“I have yet to take that one down and compare the two, but how different they are, it’s something I don’t know yet.”

Behrends, who also specializes in oversized statues ranging from former vice presidents Spiro Agnew, Al Gore and Dick Cheney to baseball greats such as Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres, Juan Marichal, Willie McCovey and Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants, is meticulous in his craft.

He looks for the finest details that represent the expression of his subject.

“Takuma just has a great face,” Behrends explained. “He has a face a sculptor loves because he has good, strong bone structure and a great smile. He smiles with his entire face. He’s a good image to do.

“Dario Franchitti had the buzz cut in 2007, but in 2010 and 2012, he looks similar. There were some differences. There are any number of ways I could do this image. I don’t think once I have done it, that it’s done. There are some differences. If I had to do the same person 10 times, I would hope I could find something different each time.

“There are any number of ways I can do these images. I just do it and then at the end, we’ll see if it shows a little bit different Takuma, if it shows four years that have lapsed.

“But Takuma just has a great face, a face that a sculptor loves. He has great bone structure and a great smile.”

