Double Twickenham delight for Devon rugby sides

Devon's women celebrated their title at Twickenham [BBC]

Devon's men and women have won their respective County Championship titles at Twickenham.

The county's women side were 53-12 winners over Cumbria as they won the third tier of the Gill Burns Women's County Championship.

Charleigh Hopkin and Meg Heath each scored twice as Devon ran in nine tries.

Devon's men had a tighter affair, beating North Midlands 39-20 in the third division of the Bill Beaumont Cup.

George Hillson scored two tries on an historic day for the county, with the victories ensuring both sides will move up to the second tier of their respective County Championships next season.

"I'm absolutely over the moon for the lads," Devon men's coach Dan Parkes told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's a once-a-lifetime opportunity for a lot of them and they seized it and they did a proper good job.

"First half, we had all possession and we struggled to actually put the points on the board.

"After half an hour it was 7-5 but we kept going, we simplified the game a little bit and we just kept coming back into it and eventually they conceded and folded."

Devon women coach Greg Richards added: "We expected to get better, but we didn't expect to win by that much, so it was nice to be able to enjoy the last 15 or 20 minutes, knowing we'd pulled far enough clear.

"All over the park everyone did their jobs, everyone put a shift in."