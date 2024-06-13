Double transfer boost for Man United as Lille president confirms Leny Yoro and Jonathan David are available for sale

Double transfer boost for Man United as Lille president confirms Leny Yoro and Jonathan David are available for sale



Manchester United have received very encouraging news after Lille president confirmed that reported summer transfer targets Leny Yoro and Jonathan David are set to leave in the upcoming window.

Strengthening the defensive and attacking departments is believed to be a top priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

United’s backline suffered last season because of defenders missing multiple games due to injuries. This prevented the team from nailing down a consistent run of form or results. Combine this with the fact that Raphael Varane’s exit was confirmed last month and the likes of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford and it makes sense why the club is in the market for central defensive reinforcements.

The Red Devils have been linked to multiple targets including the brilliant Yoro.

Last term, the Frenchman made 32 league appearances and helped Lille keep 15 clean sheets as the side finished fourth in Ligue 1.

United are not the only party chasing the 18-year-old. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all been mentioned as outfits that retain a strong interest in him.

Meanwhile, the striker position is another area of the pitch United need to bolster. Anthony Martial will officially part ways with the 20-time English champions at the end of this month when his contract expires on June 30. His departure will leave Rasmus Hojlund as the only recognised senior striker within the ranks.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Hojlund showed glimpses of his great ability and potential but understandably, United are eager to secure a degree of competition for the young Dane. The team also needs quality depth up front. This is where David comes in.

David has been mentioned to be on United’s radar at various junctures over the last couple of years and this summer is not any different. He plundered 26 goals across all competitions last term and was the joint-second top scorer in France’s top flight.

Yoro and David are particularly appealing options for United because both Lille stars are entering the final 12 months of their respective deals with their club.

They can therefore be obtained for cut-price deals as Lille will be desperate not to lose them both for nothing in a year’s time.

Lille president Olivier Letang recently spoke at a press conference where he announced the arrival of Bruno Genesio as the new head coach and addressed the transfer speculation surrounding Yoro and David.

Letang said about the pair, “Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer.”

“Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

United should be all over Yoro in particular to make sure he’s plying his trade at Old Trafford next season. He would be the perfect replacement for Varane and an ideal partner at the back for Lisandro Martinez.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



