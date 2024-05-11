Double points on line during Spring Championships

May 10—ANDERSON — Drivers in five divisions will seek a big points night during Spring Championships on Saturday at Anderson Speedway.

The track will host features for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Modifieds, Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks, Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive and Legends divisions.

Multi-time late model champion Jeff Marcum has scored two feature wins this year and holds a 19-point lead over JP Crabtree with Ryder VanAlst in third.

Visiting driver Dalton Conner has won both Modified features but is not competing for the championship.

Veteran driver Joe Beaver leads Nathan Greene by three points with Jacob Owens 18 points back.

James Kirby leads the Street Stock points over his father, Jimmy, by 14 points with Dawson Phillips in third.

Both Kirbys have feature wins this year.

Josh Ebbert Jr. leads the Front Wheel Drive points with a margin of six over Austin Pursley and Dylan Hoppes. Pursley has a feature win.

John Robbins, on the strength of a feature win, leads the Legends' points chase over Sam Johnson by five points with Xavier King sitting in third.

Qualifying Saturday is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.

Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.