Double Para-triathlon gold for Britons in Yokohama

Cashmore won Paralympic bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [Getty Images]

Britons Claire Cashmore and Dave Ellis, guided by Luke Pollard, won gold medals at the World Triathlon Para Series in Yokohama, Japan.

European champion Cashmore was victorious in the women's PTS5, while world champions Ellis and Pollard triumphed in the men's PTVI.

A mistake by Kamylle Frenette, which saw the Canadian miss the turn on the final stretch, presented Cashmore with victory.

Ellis and Pollard held off France's Thibaut Rigaudeau and his guide to add another title to their collection.

In the World Triathlon Championship Series races, Britain's Kate Waugh was the best of the Brits in action, finishing 10th.

In the men’s race, Jonny Brownlee and Hugo Milner finished 38th and 39th respectively.