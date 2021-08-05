Double-Oh 75: Cowboys Odighizuwa may be a secret assassin in middle, it just may take a while

Osa Odighizuwa has been undersized for his position at every level of his football career, yet the special traits he possesses have allowed him to overcome his size restrictions. Odighizuwa had top marks among defensive lineman in his college recruiting class in not only the 40-yard dash, but also the vertical jump. The athleticism he brings to the line is tangible. As far as strength his wrestling background helps him understand leverage at a high level that overcomes his smaller frame. Odighizuwa was the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in high school, and he won 131 matches in a row over his amateur career.

These traits make for an interesting prospect, and Odighizuwa also brings all the versatility one could want with the ability to play every spot on odd or even fronts. Asked to do many jobs at UCLA, it is possible a set position and knowing the job the Dallas Cowboys are tasking him with could help Odighizuwa develop into a better player. On the other hand, his strength could be that he adds value at multiple positions.

Next in line for the Cowboys 2021 player profiles, here’s a look at No. 75, drafted at No. 75, Osa Odighizuwa.

Background Details

Jersey Number: 75 Position: Defensive Lineman Age: 22 Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 280 pounds Hometown: Dayton, Ohio High School: David Douglas High School College: UCLA Draft: 2021 Round 3, No. 75 overall

College Stats

Tackles Def Int Fumbles UCLA Pac-12 FR DL 7 10 5 15 5.5 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 UCLA Pac-12 SO DL 11 20 9 29 6.0 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 1 UCLA Pac-12 JR DL 12 25 21 46 10.0 3.5 0 0 0 1 0 0 UCLA Pac-12 SR DL 7 12 18 30 6.0 4.0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Player Profile

Odighizuwa has the type of production that could make a case for being a top 50 pick. In 37 games he put up 120 tackles, 27.5 for a loss and 11.5 sacks with two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and even a TD on a fumble recovery. Ideally Odighizuwa fits early on as a rotational pass rushing 3T for passing downs only. He has already shown the ability in that spot in training camp, getting a couple of would-be sacks with swim moves past Brandon Knight right up the middle. He can do much more though. Odighizuwa has the strength to hold up as an edge setting DE in both the 4-3 and 3-4 defensive fronts. On passing downs, he can slide to the 1T occasionally and in an emergency injury situation he could even play the NT for a short amount of snaps. With all these positives, how did the Cowboys seem to over pay in many peoples eyes for him when they choose him with pick No.75 in the third round of the draft? It is because Odighizuwa is an undersized prospect for his ideal role. Most dominant 3Ts are between 300 and 310 pounds. Grady Jarrett, Fletcher Cox, Chris Jones, Jonathan Allen, Jeffrey Simmons, and Quinnen Williams all weigh between 300 and 310 pounds. Odighizuwa comes in at only 280 pounds. The one truly dominant 3T at that weight is Aaron Donald, and he is as rare of a player as one can be. There's lots of competition for snaps between Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill, but there's no threat of him not making the 53-man roster. With Hill starting camp on the PUP list after ACL surgery, Odighizuwa could see his way into an early rotation. He may need a year or two in order to fulfill his potential, but once he can hold up against NFL level offensive lineman he could be a lot to handle up front for the Cowboys.

