Double header weekend at Anderson Speedway

Apr. 12—ANDERSON — Fans of short-track racing are getting a double dose of action this weekend at Anderson Speedway.

The season-opening race for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks and Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drives will be in action Saturday.

The Street Stocks are returning as a regular division in competition at Anderson Speedway for the first time since 2020.

Anderson's Josh Poore has won the season championship five times in the past.

Multi-time late model champion Jeff Marcum is expected to return to defend his title, and Devon Lane was crowned champion last year in Front Wheel Drive racing action.

Sunday is a day of open-wheel racing with the 500 Sprint Car Tour kicking off the 2024 season with the 24th running of the Glen Niebel Classic.

Kyle O'Gara will shoot for his third consecutive victory in the classic, but a strong field of competitors will look for the win.

The Kenyon Midget Series opens the season with the sixth running of the Dick Jordan Classic.

Dameron Taylor is looking to repeat as the winner of the season-opening race.

The Thunder Roadsters are also in action with Doug Dugger claiming the victory in the season opener in a tight battle with John Robbins.

Qualifying Saturday is set for 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6.

Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Qualifying Sunday for the Glen Niebel Classic is set for 3:30 p.m. with racing at 4:30.

Adult tickets are $18, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.