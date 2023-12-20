Double-Dip: Arkansas football lands two key transfer commits from SEC programs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas football landed two significant pledges in the transfer portal Tuesday that could be key players in the 2024 season.

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and offensive lineman Addison Nichols both committed to the Razorbacks on the eve of Early Signing Day. Both players were part of SEC programs last year, with Sorey Jr. coming from Georgia and Nichols leaving Tennessee.

Sorey was a five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Florida in 2021. He was the No. 20 prospect in the country and the No. 1 outside linebacker, but Sorey received limited playing time for the Bulldogs. racking up just 19 tackles and one sack his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2023. Before this season, he had only six tackles across two seasons.

Still, Sorey brings some much-needed talent to the defense. He will join Jaheim Thomas and a trio of freshman linebackers hoping to carve out playing time next season.

Nichols comes in at a much bigger position of need, with Arkansas hoping to completely reshape the offensive line room before next fall. Nichols was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school ranks and logged 116 snaps in 2023 as a redshirt freshman.

Nichols is the third offensive lineman to commit to Arkansas out of the transfer portal, joining Michigan State's Keyshawn Blackstock and San Jose State's Fernando Carmona Jr.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football lands two key transfer commits from SEC programs