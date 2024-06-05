Double champion Glover set for fourth Olympics

Helen Glover won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games [Getty Images]

Two-time gold medallist Helen Glover is set to compete in her fourth Olympics after being selected for Paris 2024.

After having three children the 37-year-old, who won gold in 2012 and 2016, came out of retirement to race at Tokyo 2020 in the summer of 2021 and finished fourth in the women's pairs.

"A huge reason for aiming for Paris was thinking how great it will be to have my family there to watch and support me," said Glover.

"Being able to share all of this with them is so special."

She will race in the women’s four, while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Tom Barras returns in the men’s quadruple sculls.

Brother and sister Tom and Emily Ford have also been included in the 42-person squad of 23 women and 19 men, with half of the team set to make their Olympic debuts.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "The Olympic experience in this squad is huge, and I have no doubt it will be an asset to the 21 rowers who will make their Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

"Team GB is also set to include more women than men in the team for a second successive Games and it is fantastic to see two mothers, Helen Glover and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne, named as part of the team today."

The rowing will take place at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Ile-de-France, 20 miles outside Paris, from 27 July to 3 August.

Team GB rowing squad:

Women's eight: Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde

Men's eight: Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford

Women's four: Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten

Men's four: Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson

Women's quadruple sculls: Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw

Men's quadruple sculls: Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood, Graeme Thomas

Lightweight women’s double sculls: Emily Craig, Imogen Grant

Women's double sculls: Becky Wilde, Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne

Men's pair: Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Tom George

Women's pair: Chloe Brew, Rebecca Edwards

Reserves: Olivia Bates, Lucy Glover, James Robson, Will Stewart