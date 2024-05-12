Double award for Watson after being named writers' young player of the season

Kilmarnock teenager David Watson has been named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association.

The 19-year-old midfielder topped the vote ahead of Aberdeen’s Connor Barron, Lyall Cameron of Dundee and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller.

The award comes just a week after he was named young player of the year at the PFA Scotland awards.

Watson has been a key part of Derek McInnes’ side this season, weighing in with five goals and three assists across all competitions.

His efforts landed him a new contract until 2026 earlier this season, and now have been recognised by Scottish football journalists.

“Winning an award as prestigious as this is an honour, it adds to my PFA award which also means a lot to me," he said.

“The football writers are the ones who watch us every week so it means a lot to me that they’re nominating me to win this, I appreciate it."