'Double attention will soon divert as Celtic eye Europe improvement'

[BBC]

Ultimately, season 2023-24 has to go down as another successful one for Celtic after the 13th league and cup double was clinched in dramatic fashion by Adam Idah’s late winner at Hampden.

It wasn’t always pretty and success wasn’t guaranteed until the final knockings of the campaign - but as Brendan Rodgers predicted, his side came good at the right time and deservedly collected league title number 54 and Scottish Cup number 42.

Those victories have rightly been celebrated over the past week or so but football fans do not live in the moment for long, with attention quickly turning to what can be achieved in the future - and there is plenty for the Celtic support to be excited about.

For one, the prospect of equalling Rangers’ 55 titles if they can continue their dominance of the Premiership and claim a fourth in a row.

Given the likelihood of some significant investment in the playing squad, with further Champions League riches to swell the coffers once again, they will start next season as hot favourites once more.

But it is the prospect of another tilt at Europe’s biggest prize - under a new format next season, bringing additional games and greater revenue - that should excite them most. Celtic have underperformed in recent campaigns and will hope to put that right.

The make-up of the squad could be quite different as Rodgers seeks to mould and improve it, but will he have to do without the superb Matt O’Riley, sure to attract suitors this summer, and will he look to keep cup final heroes Idah and Paulo Bernardo permanently?

Those questions and many others will be answered over the next few weeks - and the new season will be upon us before we know it.