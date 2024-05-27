Double-amputee transforms tragedy into inspiration through sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Justin Lane grew up loving sports, but after a tragic accident, Lane didn’t know if he’d ever be an athlete again. Now, the Green Bay native will represent the U.S. Army at the Warrior Games this summer.

Lane joined the US Army as a combat engineer in 2008 and was deployed to Afghanistan to search for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). On his third mission, an IED exploded, causing major damage. Lane ultimately had to amputate both of his legs.

“I joined the army because I wanted to be upfront. I wanted to give everything I possibly could,” Lane said.

After his amputations, Lane’s wife encouraged him to revisit sports to find a new purpose. Lane began training on the track and the basketball court.

“It’s not an easy feat…no pun intended,” Lane said through laughter when describing running with his prostheses. “But it’s a challenge that I would love to accept.”

The Warrior Games is an annual event that “celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.” Lane will compete for Team Army from June 21-30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Click the video above to hear Lane’s full story of turning tragedy into inspiration.

