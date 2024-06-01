Doty getting acquainted at New Albany

PONTOTOC – As the summer basketball circuit kicks off this week, Roman Doty is getting a feel for his new role as New Albany’s girls head coach, including trying to remember everyone’s names.

“I struggle with names to begin with,” Doty said. “So part of that’s my old age and part of it is just names and faces being in a new place and trying to get familiar with all of these young ladies.”

Doty arrives at New Albany after spending one year at Pine Grove. Doty took a Panthers squad that had won just two games the year prior and led them to a 14-12 record and a trip to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Bulldogs will be hoping for a similar turnaround following a difficult 5-21 campaign this past season.

“It’s going to be a challenge, and I knew that going into it,” Doty said. “It’s something I expected, something I’m ready for. I know New Albany is a basketball school traditionally, I know they love the basketball program. Hopefully we can go in there and show some improvement and have some good things for the community to be excited about.”

New Albany snuck out a late win Thursday morning over Lafayette, but summer basketball isn’t about the final score or the wins and losses. For Doty and the Bulldogs, it’s about getting used to each other.

“Being a new coach, just the fact that I get to know these girls, they get to know me,” Doty said. “Just a chance to see what we can do against other programs besides beating up on each other every day in practice, because that gets old.”

There’s a lot of work to be done, but Doty was encouraged by what he saw Thursday morning.

“Loved the effort today,” he said. “I thought the girls played with a lot of effort and intensity. Made a lot of mistakes, they realized that. But I loved the effort and the fact that they’re willing to work hard to get better.”