Dotson leads Western Carolina past The Citadel, 96-84

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) -- Carlos Dotson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 96-84 on Saturday night.

Dotson hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line. Matt Halvorsen added 21 points and Mason Faulkner had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Western Carolina (17-10, 9-7 Southern Conference). Onno Steger added 12 points.

Fletcher Abee scored a season-high 28 points for the Bulldogs (6-21, 0-16), whose losing streak reached 16 games. Kaelon Harris added 22 points. Tyson Batiste had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Western Carolina defeated The Citadel 86-82 on Jan. 4. Western Carolina takes on Samford at home on Wednesday. The Citadel matches up against Mercer at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com