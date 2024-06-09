Dothan United ties Asheville City 0-0 in front of thousands of Dragon fans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan United was back home at Rip Hewes Stadium on Saturday night taking on first-place Asheville City SC in a crucial home matchup.

The Dragons came into this game sitting in second place in the USL 2 South Central Division with a 3-2-1 record with 10 points, while Asheville City is in first place in the division with a 5-0-0 record and 15 points.

The first half between the Dragons and Asheville City was physical until the end of the half whistle, with both teams seeing several opportunities at goal and 4 combined yellow cards being called. Asheville had three and Dothan had one. However, even after the physical play between the number-one and number-two teams in the standings, it remained 0-0 at the half.

In the second half, the Dragons had a slight advantage after a red card was issued to Asheville City, which forced them to play with 10 players. This helped the Dragons create some chances on the offensive end, but it came up unsuccessful for the Dragons, as at the final whistle the score ended like it started at 0-0.

With the draw, Dothan moves to a record of 3-3-1 giving them 11 points in the division. Asheville City moves to 5-0-1 giving them 16 points to lead the division.

In the game, Dothan United goaltender, Yago Duruba, had a stellar performance between the pipes.

The Dragons will get a six-day break before their next matchup, which will be at home against Athletico Orlando on Friday, June 14, at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.