Dothan United notches first win in club history

CONYERS, Ga (WDHN) — The Dothan United Dragons first ever regular season match ended in a 0-0 draw against Southern Soccer Academy, so they had to look towards their next matchup with East Atlanta to get one in the win column.

That is exactly what the Dragons did Wednesday night in Conyers, Ga, taking the win over the Dutch Lions 3-2 in a back and forth contest.

The scoring was started on the night with a non-assisted score from forward Reece Harrington, the first regular season goal in club history, but the Dutch Lions answered back making it a 1-1 match late into the first half.

A steal from midfielder Sebastian Jorgge would set up a push that allowed the Dragons to score their second goal on the night, as Jorgge would find winger Alexander Blanche who drilled one to the top right corner of the net.

A penalty kick from the Lions would knot this match up at two, but late match heroics saw striker Nicolas Cam score the winning goal on an assist from centerback Cristobal Molina as the Dragons take the match.

That sets up an exciting Saturday night as the Dragons return to Rip Hewes for their home opener against Tennessee Soccer Club May 25th.

