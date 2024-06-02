Dothan United gets road win over Tennessee SC; sweeps season series

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WDHN)—After suffering their first loss of the season against the Birmingham Legion FC 2 earlier this week, the Dothan United Dragons got back into the win column on Saturday night.

They defeated Tennessee SC 2-1 on the road.

This was a neck and neck game for majority of the first half, until Aaron Garrote was finally able to put the Dragons on the board with just minutes left in the first half.

Tennessee would respond with a goal of their own going into the second half, but the second half belonged to the Dragons.

In the 60th minute, Aaron Fernandez put a goal through the back of the net, securing the win for Dothan.

This victory secures the series sweep for the Dragons over Tennessee SC.

Last week, Dothan United was able to pull out a 4-1 victory of Tennessee in their home debut at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The win brings Dothan to a 3-1-1 record. The Dragons will wrap up their three-game road trip on Wednesday, June 5, with a matchup against Athens United.

