Dothan United Dragons take the field for home debut

Professional soccer debuted in Dothan tonight as the Dothan United Dragons hosted Brave SC for an exhibition match at Rip Hewes Stadium. The Dragons did not secure a win, instead finishing in a 0-0 draw.

Despite the outcome, there were positives for Coach Reynolds and his squad.

“Atmosphere electric. The fans were incredible, really disappointed because we wanted to win the game,” said Reynolds. “We just went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the country and I think we were better than they were. I think it’s a good position to be in when you’re really disappointed and you’ve only been together for a week. Sometimes the draws and the losses are where you’re gonna learn the most, you know, we don’t like losing so I guess the draw will have to do and we’ve learned a lot tonight, which is fantastic.”

The Dragons begin their inaugural season next Saturday when they travel to Southern Soccer Academy in Georgia, and they’ll be back at Rip Hewes Stadium for their regular season home opener against Tennessee SC May 25th.

