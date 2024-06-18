Dothan United Dragons bringing the heat with firework celebrations after each match

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan City Commission has approved a special fireworks permit for the remainder of their home matches.

Each match begins at 7:00 p.m. and ends approximately at 9:15 p.m. each night, so for areas around Rip Hewes please be aware that fireworks will be displayed at the end of each match on the following dates-

Wednesday, June 19

Saturday, June 29

Tuesday, July 2

Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 13

ALSO READ: Dothan officially welcomes first soccer club in ceremony

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.