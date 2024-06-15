Dothan United cruises to a 6-0 win over Athletico Orlando in front of home crowd

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan United hosted Athletico Orlando on Friday night in front of a rowdy Rip Hewes Stadium crowd.

The game was all Dragons, as they would win 6-0.

Mason Roe, Alec Palanjian, and Gabino Morin, three Wiregrass natives, each notched a goal in the rout of Athletico. With the win on Friday night, Dothan United remains at 3-2-2 on the season as the game on Friday was a friendly. The Dragons have six games left on their season, with five at home.

The Dragons will host another game at home on Wednesday when they welcome East Atlanta FC. That game will start at 7 p.m. at Rip Hewes Stadium.

