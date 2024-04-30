Dothan soccer hosts first round playoff matchups with Smiths Station

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan Wolves boys and girls soccer took the pitch Monday night hosting Smiths Station for the first round of the AHSAA State Playoffs.

The Lady Wolves took a win in their matchup 10-0 behind a four goal performance by Lauren Yu.

The boys also won their matchup with the Panthers 2-1.

The girls will play the winner of Auburn and Enterprise in round two, while the boys will see the winner of Auburn and Prattville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.