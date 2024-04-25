Dothan officially welcomes first soccer club in ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Around 60 sports lovers attended the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce event to officially welcome the Dothan United Soccer Club in a ceremony at RIP Hewes Stadium.

During the Thursday afternoon event, players were announced to arrive in Dothan on Saturday, April 27, and begin the training camp on Wednesday, May 1. Those members include players from around the Wiregrass and across the United States, Colombia, Spain, Jamaica, and England.

Some of those players include Dothan natives Ty Powell and Mason Roe, Jourdan Schumacher of New Orleans, Louisianna, and Kai Louviere from Hondo, Texas.

“I hope by the end of this season, you take my team, my staff, and my players on as Dothan and see that they truly bleed Dothan,” said Head Coach Carl Reynolds.

Coach Reynolds and Team Owner Steve Donner said the Circle City can expect great things from the Dragons this year.

“Our goal is to compete for a championship our first year here in Dothan. That’s what you should expect from us,” said Donner.

The Dragons play their preseason game at home against the Braves SC from Florida on May 11. The Dragons’ first home game of the USL Division 2 season starts on May 25, when they take on the Tennessee Soccer Club.

