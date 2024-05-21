Dothan High announces new baseball coach

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan High School named Will Hulsey the next head baseball coach.

Hulsey comes to DHS after serving as the long-time assistant coach at Enterprise State Community College.

Hulsey played baseball at multiple levels, including two years at Middle Tennessee State University.

“Coach Hulsey’s passion for the game and his attention to detail when developing players separated him from other candidates,” said DCS Athletics Director Jessica Noble. “He came highly recommended within the baseball community, and we feel very fortunate to have him lead our baseball program.”

