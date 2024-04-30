Dothan Dragons ready to get season started with homegrown talent

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — This week marks the date of the first official practice for Dothan’s first professional sports team, the Dothan United Soccer Dragons.

Led by head coach Carl Reynolds, the Dragons will hold their inaugural practice on Wednesday, May 1st. Athletes from various corners of the globe have converged in Dothan, aiming to compete for a championship in the club’s first season.

While many players arrived in the Circle City over the weekend, some, like Mason Roe and Ty Powell, were already familiar faces in the area, currently playing for Dothan High’s varsity team.

For Powell and Roe, the opportunity to transition from high school to professional sports came unexpectedly.

“Totally out of the blue,” Powell said. “I remember one night we were at our travel practice and our coach is telling us about it. You know, we really didn’t really understand it at first. But I mean, how lucky is it that you know, at the perfect time, right, as we’re about to leave, this comes along we. Get the chance to go and you know show our skills? It’s exciting.”

“I was the same way. I was like, there’s no way. No way I’m going to end up on this team playing and now we’re here and I’m grateful for all of it. Really blessed,” Roe said.

Coach Reynolds emphasized the hard work and talent of players like Powell and Roe.

“Those guys have absolutely earned it,” Reynolds said. “They’re good enough to be here and they’ve got a phenomenal opportunity now to represent their hometown.”

