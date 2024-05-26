Dothan Dragons dominate in first regular season home game in team’s history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – The Dothan United Dragons gave a packed out Rip Hewes Stadium a show during it’s first ever regular season home game against Tennessee SC.

Dothan Dragons won in convincing fashion 4-1 to remain undefeated in it’s inaugural season.

The Dragons saw goals from Kai Louviere, Cristobal Molina, Nicolas Cam, and Reece Harrison.

The team will hit road in it’s next matchup as they will take on Birmingham Legion FC 2 on Tuesday, May 28. That game will be played at Protective Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.