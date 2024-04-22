Dothan baseball coach resigns

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan High School head varsity baseball coach Alex Sanford is resigning.

The announcement was made by Dothan City Schools Athletic Director Jessica Noble on Monday afternoon.

Coach Noble did not discuss Sanford’s departure in detail but did say they have already started the search for his replacement.

“Coach Sanford has had a positive impact on both the baseball program and the young men he has coached throughout his tenure as a head coach and an assistant,” said Coach Noble.

Before the 2019 consolidation of Dothan High and Northview High, Sanford was the head coach for the Northview Cougars and an assistant coach before that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.