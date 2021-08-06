Dotdash is IAC's fastest-growing business

Sara Fischer
·2 min read

Data: Company reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

Dotdash, the digital media company that houses brands like Verywell and Investopedia, is growing revenue faster than any other brand within the IAC, the publicly-traded internet company that also owns Angie's List, The Daily Beast, and others.

Why it matters: IAC is known for growing digital brands and spinning them out once they are big enough to stand alone on a public market. Now that IAC has spun out Match Group and Vimeo, Dotdash is its fastest-growing brand in terms of revenue.

By the numbers: Like most internet companies, Dotdash saw huge advertising gains in the last quarter compared to Q2 2020, when the ad market temporarily collapsed due to COVID fears.

  • In total, Dotdash's revenue increased 64% to $73.3 million. It's quarterly profit increased 150% year-over-year to $19 million.

  • The company's commerce revenue is also growing, thanks to investments in new product lines tied to its home brands, like paint and storage.

  • The company's audience size is comparable to other big web holding groups like Vox Media or Penske Media.

  • Analysts estimate that Dotdash is worth roughly $2 billion, which makes its valuation higher than Buzzfeed's.

Catch up quick: Dotdash was created in 2017 after IAC bought and rebranded About.com from the New York Times.

  • The company invested tens of millions of dollars reformatting all of About.com's content to create several new, niche brands.

  • It's since acquired several new websites, like Simply Recipes, Serious Eats, The Spruce, Treehugger, Byrdie, Brides and MyDomain.

  • It's now one of the fastest-growing and most profitable digital media holding companies.

Be smart: Dotdash is made up of sites that include evergreen, service content, like tips about decorating your house or curing a cold.

  • Most of its traffic referrals come from people using search engines to look for answers, tips and ideas.

  • Search engine traffic is less susceptible to privacy-related ad targeting changes that other media companies are suffering from.

