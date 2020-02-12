Dosunmu injured on Spartans' buzzer dunk; No. 22 Illini fall Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) moves the ball against Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Star guard Ayo Dosunmu crumbled to the floor clutching his left knee as Michigan State's Xavier Tillman threw down a huge dunk at the buzzer that lifted the Spartans over No. 22 Illinois 70-69 Tuesday night.

The severity of Dosunmu's injury wasn't immediately made available. The Illini's leading scorer had 17 points Tuesday and is averaging 15.8 per game.

Rocket Watts led the Spartans (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) with 21 points, and Tillman had 17. Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston added 13 and 12, respectively.

Andres Feliz scored 15 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 for Illinois (16-8, 8-5).

Michigan State went on a 6-0 run midway through the final half. With the Illini struggling from outside, the Spartans played a switching zone defense most of the game, and Illinois had trouble penetrating.

Dosunmu hit two layups and Illinois went on a 10-0 run with nine minutes left. Illinois went on another 10-0 run and took its first lead of the game, 61-60 with 5:27 left.

The Spartans led 37-20 at the half after starting the game in an 8-0 run with 3-pointers by Henry and Winston. Tevian Jones hit a 3-pointer at nearly four minutes into the game. Illinois was flat the entire first half and shot only 26% from the field, while the Spartans shot 50%.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans needed the win on the road, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Illinois: After a seven-game winning streak, the Illini have lost three in a row, The team's hopes for this season likely rest on how serious Dosunmu's injury is.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 9 Maryland on Saturday.

Illinois: Travels to Rutgers on Saturday and No. 13 Penn State next Tuesday,

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25