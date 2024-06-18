Dossena and Iran international winger on track for Como

Como are new to Serie A and making a bid for Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena, while agreeing terms for Al-Kahrbaa winger Ali Jasim.

The club earned promotion in second place behind Parma in Serie B this season and are preparing for the new campaign in the top flight.

This involves building up the squad at the disposal of coach Cesc Fabregas and some things are starting to move on the transfer market.

According to Sportitalia, an approach has been made for Cagliari defender Dossena, who has an asking price of €7-8m.

Bologna are also interested in Dossena, but might be more inclined towards Stade Brestois centre-back Lilian Brassier instead.

Como interest in Dossena and Jasim

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano maintains that an agreement has been reached between Como and Al-Kahrbaa Club for Iran-born winger Ali Jasim.

He is only 20 years old, but already has 13 senior caps for Iraq, scoring two goals.

Jasim spent this season on loan with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.